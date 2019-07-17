Man charged over robberies in Sheffield suburb

A man has been charged over two robberies in which victims were allegedly beaten before cash and cards were stolen.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 13:19

Curtis Noel, aged 35, of no fixed abode, is accused of committing two robberies in the Crookesmoor area on Saturday, July 6.

LATEST: Police probe continues after man turns up at Sheffield hospital with stab wounds to chest

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
Dad of abducted Sheffield boy taken to Iran sends callous texts to ex warning she will never see son again

He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.

INVESTIGATION: Doncaster crime author's book pulled from shelves over claims he made up interview with Yorkshire Ripper