Man charged over robberies in Sheffield suburb
A man has been charged over two robberies in which victims were allegedly beaten before cash and cards were stolen.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 13:19
Curtis Noel, aged 35, of no fixed abode, is accused of committing two robberies in the Crookesmoor area on Saturday, July 6.
He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.
