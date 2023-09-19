Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two stolen Land Rover Defenders have been found inside a secret "chop shop" in South Yorkshire, police have confirmed.

The two cars were located alongside a KTM 350 motorcycle, as well as parts relating to a black VW Transporter Camper Van, a number plate relating to another VW Transporter and an engine and chassis from a Land Rover.

PC Yvonne Loveridge said: "A chop shop is the term used to describe a place where stolen cars are taken apart so that their parts can be sold separately.

"Car and vehicle theft has a huge impact on people and their livelihoods. This is a great find by the team which has led to the recovery of stolen vehicles and parts, and we are delighted to be able to reunite victims of these thefts with their stolen cars and motorbike."

The chop shop was found earlier this month in a farm building in Sprotbrough, Doncaster. Officers came across the location when tracing a stolen Land Rover.

South Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation as a result of the discovery.

South Yorkshire Police found two stolen Land Rover Defenders and a KTM motorcycle in a chop shop in Doncaster. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)

PC Loveridge, who works with the Doncaster North Neighbourhood Team, said: "This is a crime we take very seriously, and we will work with other forces to continue locating these chop shops and disrupting their activities.

"I would urge anyone with information about crimes of this nature to contact us immediately."