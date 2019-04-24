South Yorkshire Police charge four men over pitch invasion 

Four men have been charged over a pitch invasion at Rotherham United’s ground.

The men - three from Birmingham and one from Doncaster -  were charged after Rotherham United played Birmingham City at the New York Stadium on Monday, April 22.

Birmingham men David Armstrong, aged 34 of Sheddington Road; Reiss Mahon, 24 of Pleck Walk; and Callum Rogers, 19 of Ann Road have been bailed along with Jason Stokes, 28, of Chestnut Avenue, Doncaster.

The men are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on May 7.

