Concern has been expressed for the welfare of a missing Sheffield man who has not been seen for a number of weeks.

James Green, aged 63, has been reported from his home in Ridgeway Road area of Greenhill, where he has not been seen for a number of weeks.

He is white, of a medium build and 5ft 6ins tall.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 353 of April 23.