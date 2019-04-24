Have your say

A man was attacked with a machete in a Rotherham village, it has been revealed by South Yorkshire Police.

The 28-year-old was slashed in an attack in Station Road, Treeton, at around 5pm on Friday, April 19.

A man was attacked with a machete in Treeton, Rotherham

LATEST: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reveals anti-knife crime campaigner was stabbed in Sheffield

His attackers have not yet been traced.

READ MORE: Concern for welfare of missing Sheffield man not seen for weeks

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 659 of April 19.

CRIME: Teenager attacked outside Sheffield city centre bar

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.