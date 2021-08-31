South Yorkshire Police boss unveils police and crime plan for year ahead

Alan Billings has kept the three main priorities the same as they were in the last plan – protecting vulnerable people,

tackling crime and anti-social behaviour and treating people fairly.

But he said violence against women and girls, wildlife and rural crime, and speeding and road safety are issues he also wants officers to concentrate on.

This new ‘transitional plan’ became necessary as a result of the Police and Crime Commissioner election in May, which marked the end of the previous term of office for Mr Billings, and the previous plan.

Mr Billings said: “I have kept the priorities in the transitional police and crime plan unchanged from the previous plan. They are protecting vulnerable people, tackling crime and anti-social behaviour and treating people fairly.

“These priorities reflect what the people of South Yorkshire have told me they expect from their police force in order to keep us safe in the coming months.

“However, they include some new areas of concern that the public have raised with me. These are principally issues around road safety and speeding, violence against women and girls and wildlife and rural crime. They featured repeatedly in my conversations with the public and I will be undertaking further work in the coming months to understand what is being undertaken in these areas, and what more may be needed.”

South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Alan Billings

He added: “Aside from the plan there have been other factors that have impacted on the work of the police. The police had to enforce the emergency Covid 19 legislation while dealing with changing crime patterns and demands.

“I have also appointed a new Chief Constable and we have a new Deputy Chief Constable as well. At the same time, the force has recruited many new officers. This has been a time for taking stock and understanding the new challenges and opportunities that we will face in the coming years.