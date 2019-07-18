South Yorkshire Police arrest man for second time in two days
A motorist was arrested by South Yorkshire twice in two days.
He was arrested for the first time on Wednesday night when officers stopped a white BMW in Doncaster and the driver provided false details.
When he was recognised by an officer his real name was discovered and checks revealed that he was wanted in connection with a serious assault in the town.
APPEAL: Police concerned for missing Sheffield womanAfter questioning the man, officers bailed him with a curfew, but 24 hours later he was discovered to have breached the conditions when he was found behind the wheel of a grey Volvo S40 which officers stopped in Wheatley.