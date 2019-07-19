Police concerned for missing Sheffield woman

A police search has been mounted for a missing Sheffield woman.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 19 July, 2019, 06:23

Lisa Daley, aged 37, was last seen in the Herries Road area of Sheffield yesterday morning.

She is 5ft 6ins tall and has blonde, shoulder length hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing black leggings and a dark coloured top.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 986 of July 18.