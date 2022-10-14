South Yorkshire men charged with drug dealing offences in crackdown on county lines and child exploitation

The action was taken by Humberside Police last week in national County Lines Intensification Week, during which the force executed several warrants, arrested 12 people and charged five of them in connection with drug dealing and the exploitation of children into organised crime.

Two of the five people charged are from South Yorkshire, namely Callum Blundell, aged 24, of Whitehall, Wingfield, Rotherham and Zvinashe Mhere, aged 18, from Manor Park Rise, Manor. Both men appeared at Grimsby Crown Court charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and have been remanded into custody, to appear at Crown Court at a later date.

During the week of action, Humberside Police seized over £8,500 worth of drugs, over £7,000 of cash and weapons including a machete. As part of the same nationwide initiative, South Yorkshire Police seized over £650,000 worth of drugs and made 21 arrests. Cannabis plants with a value of over £640,000 were recovered across South Yorkshire, along with £6,500 of Class A drugs, a quantity of cash and 13 weapons including knives and knuckle dusters.

South Yorkshire Police also visited 10 properties that have been identified as being ‘cuckooed’ and the residents of the properties have been safeguarded. Criminals running county lines will set up a base for a short time, taking over the home of a vulnerable person, ‘cuckooing’ them, which is named after the cuckoo's practice of taking over other birds' nests for its young.

South Yorkshire Police Detective Inspector Ben Wood, who led the week of action, said: “This type of criminality, which targets young and vulnerable members of our communities, can have a devastating impact on those involved. Weeks of action like this one give us the opportunity not only to target offenders through enforcement activity, but also to raise awareness about the dangers of county lines exploitation.”

He added: “We also visited schools to speak to children about the risks of county lines and who they, their family and teachers can speak to if they’re worried about exploitation.”

