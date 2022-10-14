In a week of action, officers tacked county lines gangs, where vulnerable adults and children are used to move, harbour and deal drugs. The gangs sometimes take over the home of vulnerable adults, using them as a base to deal drugs.

Last week, officers across South Yorkshire executed daily warrants to target and disrupt these gangs and made 21 arrests for drug related offences including the supply of Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. Cannabis plants with a value of over £640,000 were recovered, along with £6,500 worth of Class A drugs, a quantity of cash and 13 weapons including knives and knuckle dusters.

Detective Inspector Ben Wood, who led the week of action for South Yorkshire Police, said: “This type of criminality, which targets young and vulnerable members of our communities, can have a devastating impact on those involved. Weeks of action like this one give us the opportunity not only to target offenders through enforcement activity, but also to raise awareness about the dangers of county lines exploitation.”

While some teams executed drugs warrants, others worked with partners and visited vulnerable adults and children to raise awareness of county lines gangs, what to look out for and how to report concerns that someone is being criminally exploited.

DI Wood continued: “We also visited schools to speak to children about the risks of county lines and who they, their family and teachers can speak to if they’re worried about exploitation. It’s important to know that any child can be targeted by gangs. They operate by fulfilling a need for the victim, whether it be through offering money, friendship or gifts. We all have a role to play in spotting the signs a child or vulnerable adult may be being exploited. If you have concerns about a young person that may be being exploited, please report it to us - we will listen.”