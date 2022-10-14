News you can trust since 1887
M1 Sheffield: Motorists facing three mile tailbacks this morning after breakdowns and crashes

Motorists are facing delays on the M1 near Sheffield today due to crashes and breakdowns.

By David Kessen
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

On the northbound carriageway between junction 32 and 33, lane one of two lanes is closed on the approach due to roadworks. There is also no access to the southbound A630 Sheffield Parkway via the junction 33 exit due to broken down machinery following overnight planned roadworks.

There is currently around three miles of congestion on approach to the M1 junction 33, causing delays of 20 minutes above usual journey times. Road users travelling to Sheffield are advised to exit at junction 34.

Meanwhile, there are delays on the M1 southbound between junction 29 (Tibshelf) and junction 28 (Mansfield) because of an accident.

Motorists are facing delays on the M1 near Sheffield today due to crashes and breakdowns. PIctures show delays between j29 and 28 this morning

