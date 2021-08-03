The court heard yesterday how 30-year-old Adam Cumpsty died following a collision on Broad Street, Parkgate, Rotherham, on April 19, 2019.

Ben Archer, aged 23, of Calladine Way, Swinton, and Adam Jeffries, aged 31, of Pingles Crescent, Rotherham, first appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on July 5 charged with causing the death of Mr Cumpsty by dangerous driving

During yesterday’s hearing Jeffries pleaded not guilty.

Pictured is deceased pedestrian Adam Cumpsty who died aged 30 after he was involved in a road traffic collision in South Yorkshire.

Ben Archer has not yet offered a formal plea and Judge Peter Kelson QC agreed to adjourn the case until September 14 for a further case management hearing.

Nicholas Adlington, prosecuting, said the deceased’s wife, father and brother were present in the public gallery during the crown court hearing.

Mr Cumpsty’s family previously described him as “a much-loved husband, brother, uncle and son” who will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Judge Kelson released both defendants on conditional bail.

Adam Cumpsty