Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 30 how Wade Noel, aged 29, of no fixed abode, took an Audi vehicle without the owner’s consent before assaulting another motorist on Nodder Road, Woodthorpe, and damaging his car during a parking row.

James Gould, prosecuting, said Noel had parked up with two others in an Audi A3 and he started shouting for people to move their cars but a man who had gone to a sandwich shop nearby asked the defendant not to ram another car because his Peugeot would be damaged.

Mr Gould said as Noel verbally threatened to shoot the man, he punched Noel and was forced to take refuge in the sandwich shop as two other occupants from the Audi began aiming punches at him.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a road rage offender has been jailed after he attacked a man during a parking row.

Noel took the complainant’s mobile phone from his Peugeot, according to Mr Gould, and damaged the phone as he and his two associates damaged the Peugeot’s bodywork and windscreen.

Mr Gould added that as the complainant tried to stop them he was attacked again and punched to the head and upper body.

Police later spotted the Audi A3 on Prince of Wales Road trying to overtake vehicles and an officer stopped the Audi but Noel shunted a police car out of the way and drove towards an officer before he was later arrested at his home.

Recorder Ian Mullarkey told Noel: “You pleaded guilty to a number of offences relating to your conduct over a two-day period in May this year. Matters began with you taking a motor vehicle parked outside a property and driving it around over the following couple of days.”

Noel pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent, causing criminal damage to a car and a phone, assaulting the complainant, stealing keys from him, driving while disqualified, careless driving and to driving without insurance.

Recorder Mullarkey told Noel: “In my judgement, this course of offending is so serious only a custodial sentence can be imposed.”