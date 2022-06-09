Adil Hussain, of Psalters Lane, Rotherham, had been ordered by a court to stay away from ex-girlfriend Tara Bashforth – but has admitted breaking the order.

Sheffield magistrates heard the case had been brought back to court despite Ms Bashforth saying she did not want to take the case forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire man Adil Hussain has been jailed in Sheffield for breaking a restraining order banning him from visiting his former partner.. PIcture left, shows Sheffield Magistrates Court. Right, file picture of police officers

Maj Hussain, mitigating, said, Ms Bashforth had asked him to come to the house.

He said his client had suffered head injuries in an accident in the past, which affected his decision-making abilities, and had been diagnosed with ‘cognitive impairment’. He carried a card explaining he had suffered a head injury which he could show people to explain.

He said his former partner had now moved to a safe house in the south of England.

Adil Hussain, aged 32, admitted breaching the domestic violence protection order.

Jailing him for six weeks, district judge Tim Spruce said he took account of his early admission of the breach.

He told him police often had to intervene in domestic violence cases if the victim was not able to look after themselves.

"It may be the victim does not want to support prosecution – that’s a picture I see often with victims of domestic violence,” he said. “That is why the order was in place and why you were not to go to that address.”