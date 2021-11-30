The programme is designed to help participants learn new skills and find better ways to manage and control their abusive behaviour, encouraging them to think and behave more positively to prevent harm to their partner, children and family in the future.

Places will be offered by official agencies to anyone aged over 16 who have a pattern of controlling abusive or violent behaviour against their partners, or other close relations.

STOCK: Domestic violence illustraion. A new programme is being rolled out across South Yorkshire to help cut dometic violence

Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “In tackling domestic abuse we have to look at it from all angles. We must provide the necessary support to victims and ensure that those who seriously offend are arrested and charged for their actions

“But where offenders recognise they have a problem with their behaviour and want to change, this programme will help

“I want to provide support to those individuals and help them address their anger and their coercive and controlling behaviour.

“In doing so they will develop the practical skills they need to maintain a change in how they relate to others which will provide an improved life for them, their partners and children.”