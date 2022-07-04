Steven Ling, aged 38, of Park Drain, Westwoodside, was remanded in custody to appear at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, July 4).

Emergency services were called at 4.23am on Saturday, July 2 to reports that a man was seriously injured on South Parade.

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Doncaster city centre last weekend

The man, aged 28, was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

An arrest over the death was then made on Saturday evening.

A post-mortem examination found that the victim died of injuries to his head, chest and abdomen. Formal identification of the victim is yet to take place.

Detectives from South Yorkshire Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to come forward to assist the force in their investigation.

In a statement, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, said: “The investigation is ongoing.

“CCTV footage captured on July 2 shows a number of people in the vicinity of South Parade - we believe some of these individuals may have witnessed part of the incident. We are keen to speak to them and urge them to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Those with information about what happened or anyone with mobile, CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 175 of July 2.