The 52-year-old, originally from London, died in an incident in Herringthorpe Valley Road last Sunday.

Emergency services responded to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andre Lee has been named as the man whose death in Rotherham last weekend triggered a murder probe

Investigations led to a police murder probe being launched.

A post mortem examination established that Mr Lee had also been stabbed.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives confirmed on Monday evening (June 27) they had launched a murder investigation following an incident on Herringthorpe Valley Road the day before.

“Formal identification has now been completed, and detectives can reveal that Andre Lee, age 52, originally from London, was the man found deceased after they responded to reports of a pedestrian being in collision with a car.

“Emergency services were called at 7.16pm, and after their initial enquiries, officers also received reports the individual may have been stabbed.

“A forensic post mortem examination carried out on Monday concluded Mr Lee died as the result of a stab wound.”

Three arrests have been made so far, with Sheffield men, two aged 25 and one 24, all questioned on suspicion of murder.

The two 25-year-old have been released under investigation and the 24-year-old has been released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Hakin, overseeing the investigation, said: “Specially trained officers continue to support Mr Lee’s family at this devastating time.

“Our officers are continuing to investigate this incident at great speed, and as further developments come to light we will continue to act on them.

“If you do have any information that could help us determine what happened, I would still urge you to please get in touch. No matter how small you think it is, it could prove vital to us.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 768 of June 26.

Footage or photos that may assist the investigation can be emailed to [email protected], with the incident number quoted in the subject line.