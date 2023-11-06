News you can trust since 1887
South Yorkshire Crime: Dangerous offenders locked up again after breaking release agreements

Figures reveal the number of dangerous criminals who had to be locked up again after breaking release agreements

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:08 GMT
Over a dozen dangerous offenders in South Yorkshire had to be locked up again after breaking their probation agreements, new figures show.

Police forces, probation services and other government agencies supervise and keep track of sex offenders, violent criminals and other dangerous individuals in communities across England and Wales through multi-agency public protection arrangements (MAPPA).

Data from the Ministry of Justice shows 2,512 people convicted of a serious offence were being managed under MAPPAs in the South Yorkshire Police area at the end of March this year – up from 2,418 the year before.

However, probation services across the country returned more criminals to custody after they breached their licence than in any year since 2009-10.

Some 1,037 offenders broke their probation agreement and were returned to custody, a 19 per cent rise on the year before and the fifth successive annual increase.

Of these, 16 were in South Yorkshire – in line with 2021-22, and the joint-highest since comparable local records began in 2010-11.

Michaela-Clare Addison, national sexual violence lead at charity Victim Support, said: "A crucial reason for having these licence conditions is to protect victims and the public – so it is seriously concerning to see them increasing year on year, leading to the highest number of breaches in over a decade.

"These figures must lead to action. We need to see more focus on prevention and management of offenders, as well as services for victims, to support those potentially being put at risk."

Meanwhile, as of March, there was a record 68,357 people on the sex offender's register across England and Wales, including 1,806 in South Yorkshire.

The number of sex offenders who have breached their notification requirements, which includes providing the relevant information for the sex offender register, rose by 25% from 1,905 in 2021-22 to 2,382 last year.

Of these, 21 were in South Yorkshire.

A Probation Service Spokesperson said: "We will always put public protection first and when offenders breach their licence conditions they face being returned to custody."

