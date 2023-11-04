News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield crime 2023: The 12 most crime-ridden streets in Sheffield, new police figures show

Sheffield's most crime-ridden streets have been revealed.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 5th Nov 2023, 05:20 GMT

Newly-released data from South Yorkshire Police shows that the 12 streets pictured here received the highest number of crime reports in September 2023.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, meaning these are the most up-to-date available.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The recorded reports of alleged crimes are broken down into the following 14 categories: anti-social behaviour, bicycle theft, burglary, criminal damage and arson, drugs, other crime, other theft, possession of weapons, public order offences, robbery, shoplifting, theft from the person, vehicle crime and violence and sexual offences.

Anyone wishing to report a crime should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101. You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

Call 999 in an emergency. 

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

The highest number of reports of offences that took place in Sheffield in September 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near East Parade, Sheffield city centre, with 50

The second-highest number of reports of offences that took place in Sheffield in September 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Smilter Lane, Fir Vale, near Northern General Hospital, with 45

The third-highest number of reports of offences that took place in Sheffield in September 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near West Street, Sheffield city centre, with 38

