Two boys, aged 17, are due in court in Sheffield today accused of murder.

They are due to appear before Sheffield Youth Court today over the death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third teenager arrested in connection with the investigation into the death has been released on police bail.

Two boys, aged 17, are due in court today accused of murder

Police were called to Smelter Wood Drive, Stradbroke, at around 1pm on Monday, May 8 following reports that a man had been assaulted.

Upon arrival Adam was found with critical injuries and despite the best efforts of medical professionals he was pronounced dead at the scene.