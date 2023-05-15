News you can trust since 1887
Smelter Wood Drive Sheffield: Boys, 17, in court today over murder of Adam Abdul-Basit

Two boys, aged 17, are due in court in Sheffield today accused of murder.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 15th May 2023, 07:19 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 07:19 BST

The teens, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged in connection with the death of 19-year-old Adam Abdul-Basit, who was stabbed to death last Monday.

They are due to appear before Sheffield Youth Court today over the death.

A third teenager arrested in connection with the investigation into the death has been released on police bail.

Two boys, aged 17, are due in court today accused of murderTwo boys, aged 17, are due in court today accused of murder
Police were called to Smelter Wood Drive, Stradbroke, at around 1pm on Monday, May 8 following reports that a man had been assaulted.

Upon arrival Adam was found with critical injuries and despite the best efforts of medical professionals he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information should pass it on to the police investigation team using the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) - https://orlo.uk/60Y7D - or you can call 101 quoting incident number 409 of May 8.