Two boys, aged 17, have been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in a Sheffield suburb.

The suspects, who cannot be named for legal reasons, stand accused of murdering 19-year-old Adam Abdul-Basit, who was stabbed to death on Monday, May 8.

Emergency services were deployed to Smelter Wood Drive, Stradbroke – between Richmond and Woodhouse – at around 1pm that day following reports of an assault, and found Adam critically injured. Despite the best efforts of medics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-olds charged over his death are due to appear before Sheffield Youth Court on Monday, May 15. A third teenager arrested as part of the police investigation has been released on police bail.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We continue to appeal to anyone with information to come forward.”