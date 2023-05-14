The suspects, who cannot be named for legal reasons, stand accused of murdering 19-year-old Adam Abdul-Basit, who was stabbed to death on Monday, May 8.
Emergency services were deployed to Smelter Wood Drive, Stradbroke – between Richmond and Woodhouse – at around 1pm that day following reports of an assault, and found Adam critically injured. Despite the best efforts of medics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 17-year-olds charged over his death are due to appear before Sheffield Youth Court on Monday, May 15. A third teenager arrested as part of the police investigation has been released on police bail.
South Yorkshire Police said: “We continue to appeal to anyone with information to come forward.”
Use the online Major Incident Public Portal - https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY23K05-PO1 - or call 101 and quote incident number 409 of May 8, 2023.