A man and a woman are to appear in court tomorrow after being charged with the murder of Sarah Brierley, who was found dead at a Sheffield property on Monday.

Sarah Brierley, aged 49, was found dead inside a property in Skelton Close, Woodhouse, shortly after 8am on February 20.

On February 22, South Yorkshire Police arrested David Scott, aged 39, and Zoe Clarke, 38, both of Woodhouse, on suspicion of murder.

49-year-old Sarah Brierley (pictured)

Tonight, a spokesperson from the force confirmed that the duo have been charged with murder and remanded into police custody. Scott was also charged with robbery and fraud in connection to incidents earlier this month on February 5. They will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, on February 25.

Two further arrests were made on Monday, including a 42-year-old man, and a 44-year-old woman, who were later released on bail.

A fifth arrest of a 40-year-old woman was made last night (February 23). She has since been released and eliminated from enquiries, due to lack of evidence.

Senior investigating officer Andy Knowles said: “We are continuing our enquiries at pace to ensure that every piece of detail surrounding Sarah’s death is obtained and investigated. I continue to appeal that anyone with information about Sarah’s death gets in touch.”

You can contact the force via their live chat, reporting online via their portal, or call 101 quoting incident number 145 of February 20, 2023.

Access their webchat and online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/