A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sarah Brierley who was found dead at a Sheffield property on Monday, after suffering serious head injuries.

49-year-old Sarah Brierley was found dead inside a property in Skelton Close, Woodhouse, shortly after 8am on Monday morning (February 20, 2023).

Earlier today (Wednesday, February 22), a 39-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Sheffield, were arrested on suspicion of Ms Brierley’s murder.

A forensic post mortem has ascertained she died of serious head injuries, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed yesterday.

They added today: “Our investigation is continuing at pace and we continue to urge anyone with any information about Sarah’s death to get in touch.”

A 42-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, both arrested on Monday, have now been released on bail.

You can contact the force via their live chat, reporting online via their portal, or call 101 quoting incident number 145 of February 20, 2023.

Access their webchat and online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/