A woman who was found dead at a flat in Sheffield yesterday morning has been named tonight as Sarah Brierley.

Sarah, aged 49, was found dead inside a property in the Skelton Close area of Woodhouse shortly after 8am yesterday (February 20) after officers forced entry into the property. Following initial enquiries at the scene, the woman’s death was treated as suspicious, and an investigation was launched.

A forensic post mortem took place earlier today which confirmed Sarah’s identity. The autopsy found that Sarah had died as a result of serious head injuries.

Earlier today a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed that two people, a man in his 40s, and a woman also in her 40s, from the Woodhouse area, were arrested yesterday. Both remain in police custody tonight.

Detective chief inspector Andy Knowles, who is leading the investigation, said: “We continue to carry out work to establish what happened to Sarah, and the events which led to her death. Our officers are working hard to piece this together and two people remain in custody and are assisting with our enquiries.

“Our activity in the area will continue in the coming days while we gather information and speak to residents. We continue to ask anyone that has any information, no matter how small, to get in touch.”

South Yorkshire Police can be contacted by calling 101 quoting incident number 145 of February 20, 2023, or via their website. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.