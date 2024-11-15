Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A takeaway delivery driver was ‘lured’ to an abandoned Rotherham property, where a group crept out of the shadows, attacked him with bars and robbed him of money and his car.

The complainant arrived at a Maltby address with a food order, and after realising that no-one was present, he phoned the number provided by those who made the order, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

It was then that a group of three males - consisting of the defendant, Anthony Jevons, and two, unidentified individuals - jumped out and robbed the complainant.

Anthony Jevons, who was brought before a sentencing hearing held on November 14, 2024, has admitted involvement in the robbery but denied being armed or inflicting violence upon the complainant in his basis of plea, which has been accepted by prosecutors. | SYP/Adobe

Jevons, who was brought before a sentencing hearing held on November 14, 2024, has admitted involvement in the robbery but denied being armed or inflicting violence upon the complainant in his basis of plea, which has been accepted by prosecutors.

Describing the circumstances of the robbery, which was carried out at around 11.20pm on March 27, 2024, prosecutor Mark Roberts said: “Two of the males were carrying weapons, described by the complainant as wooden bars.”

“One of the males demanded his keys…another of the males was striking him.”

The court was told that Jevons’ role, as accepted by both prosecution and defence counsel, was to shout ‘wait’ and to go through the complainant’s pockets.

The judge, Recorder David Kelly, told Jevons, however: “Whilst you yourself may not have used a weapon to inflict violence on the victim, you were part of a team that did so.”

The group of three males stole a total of £210 in cash from the complainant, before stealing, and driving off in, his Ford Fiesta motor vehicle.

The complainant was left with a lump to his head and an injury to his hand, which had been inflicted as he put his arms up to defend himself.

In a statement submitted to the court, the complainant said the incident left him fearing for his life, and as though he could have been killed if he had not managed to ‘get behind a metal gate’ in a bid to escape his assailants.

The complainant said it had also left him feeling too scared and anxious to carry out any more delivery work, and also made him feel apprehensive about returning to his full-time job as a taxi driver.

Following the robbery, the group travelled to the BP garage in Dinnington, where Jevons was seen on CCTV to emerge from the passenger seat and fill the vehicle with fuel costing £56.36.

He then went into the petrol station’s shop, under the pretence of paying for the fuel, before requesting cigarettes and leaving when the shop worker’s back was turned without paying for the cigarettes or fuel, the court heard.

Mr Thomas said the vehicle was recovered from Farquhar Road, Maltby, in the early hours of the following morning, and Jevons was discovered and arrested a short distance away.

Jevons was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, offences of robbery, theft from a shop and making off without a payment at an earlier hearing.

Mr Thomas detailed how, at the time of the offences, Jevons was the subject of both a 12-month suspended sentence for crimes of ‘dishonesty,’ which had been imposed just three months earlier in January 2024, as well as a community order for offences of theft, assault by beating and three burglaries.

Jevons has a total of 29 previous offences arising from 12 court appearances between 2013 and 2024 on his criminal record, with entries for attempted robbery, battery and theft.

Defending, Joy Merriam said Jevons had not planned the robbery, and only became involved at the behest of someone he was staying with after becoming homeless.

“He is truly remorseful for this offence,” Ms Merriam told the court.

She said Jevons’ life began to unravel after his father passed away in 2019 while he was serving a prison sentence for attempted robbery.

“When he was released he went off the rails and committed the offences which are the subject of the community order,” Ms Merriam said, adding that by the time he was sentenced for those offences he had found employment and was beginning to turn things around.

Jevons’ hopes for the future after finding employment was part of the reason he was sentenced to a community order, suggested Ms Merriam.

She continued: “Sadly, that was short-lived. He had a disagreement with his mother because he was going out, as he puts it, ‘drinking and partying’ as someone who is still only a young man at 27. As a consequence of that, she got him to leave the property.”

Thereafter, Jevons had a short stay at a halfway house, which he disliked, before opting to ‘sofa surf’ at friends’ homes instead, Ms Merriam said.

Recorder Kelly jailed Jevons for 69 months and told him: “This [the robbery] was clearly planned and involved luring a delivery driver to a boarded up address where you and two other males robbed him.”