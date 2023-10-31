News you can trust since 1887
South Yorkshire police commissioner "welcomes” ban details for “dangerous” American XL Bully dogs

Dogs registered as exempt from the ban will be subject to restrictions including having to be neutered and microchipped.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 31st Oct 2023, 17:20 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 18:00 GMT
South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings has welcomed the confirmation of details about the upcoming American Bully XL ban.

The breed will be added to the banned breed list from December 31, making it illegal in England and Wales to breed, sell, gift, rehome, abandon, advertise, exchange, or allow to stray XL bullies.

From the end of the year, they must be muzzled and kept on a lead in public, and owners have until the end of January to register them.

Welcoming the clarity around the ban, Dr Billings said: “Just this week we’ve had an XL Bully incident in South Yorkshire, which is yet another example of how dangerous this breed can be.

Two women have been taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog which is suspected to be an XL bully in Stoke-on-Trent. Stock image of an XL Bully dog by Adobe Photos.Two women have been taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog which is suspected to be an XL bully in Stoke-on-Trent. Stock image of an XL Bully dog by Adobe Photos.
Two women have been taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog which is suspected to be an XL bully in Stoke-on-Trent. Stock image of an XL Bully dog by Adobe Photos.

“I welcome today’s announcement, which will give breeders and owners a timeline to work with, including training their dogs to wear a muzzle and walk on a lead as well as stop mating the breed.

A month after the ban comes in, on February 1, 2024, it will become illegal to own an XL bully dog if it is not registered on the exempt list.

From this date, the exempt dogs will be subject to restrictions, including having to be neutered and microchipped.

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, "welcomes" the details of the ban.Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, "welcomes" the details of the ban.
Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, "welcomes" the details of the ban.

“This is an issue we identified a couple of years ago in South Yorkshire and I think the police here have led the way in raising the matter nationally,” Dr Billings added.

“This measure doesn’t solve the problem of dangerous dogs completely, but it is a step in the right direction and I thank the government for listening to people’s concerns and taking steps to prevent future deaths and serious injuries from this breed.

Dogs under one year old when the ban comes in must be neutered by the end of 2024. Older dogs must be neutered by the end of June, 2024.

