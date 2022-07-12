The man, who does not want to be named, was among those inside the Bellairz nightclub at the corner of Shoreham Street and Mary Street when a car crashed through the front in the early hours of Sunday, July 10.

He praised the way the owners of the bar dealt with the terrible situation.

A woman lost her hand in the horrific ‘targeted’ Shoreham Street nightclub hit and run in the early hours of Sunday, says an eyewitness. Pictured is Belairz club, boarded up after the incident.

But he said those injured included a woman who was in the bar and is believed to have lost her hand after the car crashed through the front of the venue and finished up in the reception area inside.

He said: “One woman lost a hand, and has had it stitched back on. She is a hairdresser, and I gather it had been the first time she had been out for a long time.

"It looked like someone had lost control of the car and ended up going through the window, and a number of people got hurt.

"The people who run the bar gave out towels to the people who were injured until the emergency services arrived.

"What happened was shocking.

"If it had not been for number of people in their between me and the wall, who were closer to the window, I would also have been seriously injured. I was one of the lucky ones.

"It was scary to the point I was just hoping that the car would not go any further forward. It happened so quickly, I didn’t realise how many people were there.

"What happened has ruined some people’s lives. There were three people’s birthdays being celebrated.

"It is only after the impact that it has started to hit me what happened. I think people need justice over what happened.

"It was shocking for the staff having to deal with the injured people, with the blood, and to offer some sort of care, and keep things under some sort of control.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before and I’m still trying to process it.

"Everyone had been having a great time, dancing. There was nothing but laughter, and then that happened. It has caused carnage.

“I just hope the police find out what happened and get justice.”

Emergency services were called to Shoreham Street at 3.30am on Sunday following reports people had been injured.

A 36-year-old man from Sheffield has now been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Eight people are known to have been injured in the incident. Three people received serious injuries, according to police, including broken bones and a serious hand injury. Five further people received non-serious injuries.

Police are still keen to hear from anybody who may have witnessed the incident. Information can be passed on using the South Yorkshire Police live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 171 of July 10.