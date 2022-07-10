People suffered serious injuries after a car hit a crowd of people in Sheffield city centre before leaving the scene.

Police say the vehicle hit people on Shoreham Street and caused damaged to a building in the incident at 3.30am on Sunday morning.

Officers say they are investigating ‘a series of assaults’ but don’t believe the incident is linked to terrorism.

Shoreham Street is likely to remain closed for some time, they added.

Police reported that a vehicle was in collision with a crowd of people and caused damage to a building, before leaving the scene.

A police statement said they were called to reports that ‘a number of people had been injured’.

It adds: ‘It is reported that a vehicle was in collision with a crowd of people and caused damage to a building, before leaving the scene.

‘A number of people have suffered minor or serious injuries, nobody is reported to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

‘The vehicle believed to have been involved has since been located and recovered’.

Emergency services were called at 3.30am this morning following reports that a number of people had been injured on Shoreham Street.

It adds: ‘An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident and in its very early stages. There is no suggestion at this time that there is wider risk to the public nor is the incident believed to be linked to terrorism.

‘Shoreham Street will likely remain closed for some time to allow officers to carry out their enquiries’.

Police are appealing for witnesses, information. They can be contacted on the force’s new live chat online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 171 of 10 July 2022.

Dashcam footage can be emailed to [email protected] quoting the incident number in the subject line.