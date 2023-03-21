An investigation into an incident in which a driver ploughed their vehicle into a group of people outside a Sheffield city centre nightclub has been dropped for now, without any charges being brought.

Eight people were injured in the incident, some of whom were left with broken bones and a woman reportedly had to have her hand stitched back on afterwards, following the incident which took place on Shoreham Street in the early hours of Sunday, July 10, 2022.

In the days following the incident, two men, then aged 36 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and were bailed pending further enquiries.

However, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman has now told The Star that the case has been ‘filed’ – or dropped –because the ‘evidence did not meet the evidential stage of the full code test set’.

Emergency services were called to Shoreham Street at 3.30am on Sunday, July 10, 2022, following reports people had been injured. The car also hit a building before leaving the scene. Image: Sheffield Online.

Responding to a request for an update on the investigation, the spokesman said: “We’ve heard back from the investigators now and this case was filed without any charges being brought and no further action will be taken. This was because the evidence did not meet the evidential stage of the full code test set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors. So this investigation is not continuing at this time.”

Speaking shortly after the collision, Detective Inspector Andy Knowles, who was overseeing the investigation at that time, said he believed it to be a ‘targeted incident’.

He said: “At this stage of the investigation, we believe that this was a targeted incident and that the vehicle was used deliberately to cause harm and damage. This is clearly an incredibly serious and dangerous offence, and we have a team of officers from all across the force working to progress enquiries and identify those involved as swiftly as possible.”

Three of the casualties received serious injuries, while a further five people received what police described as ‘non-serious injuries’.

The vehicle involved in the incident also crashed into the frontage of the Bellairz nightclub, which was run by a mother and daughter who asked not to be named at the time.

The daughter described how she had been celebrating her birthday with two of her friends before carnage was unleashed on the venue.

She said: “It was my birthday event. I was upstairs getting changed, so I didn’t see what happened. I came down to carnage. Everything went quiet, and I initially thought they must have been changing DJs. But I came down and saw glass and casualties. It looked like a horror movie.”

Her mum added: “I went into shock mode, trying to help people. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. We got the people who were not injured out through the fire escapes and helping the casualties any way we could. We got the first aid kit and tried to help the casualties, and covered them with what we could.”