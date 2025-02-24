Shore Lane: Police seek silver-haired man who exposed himself to woman in Sheffield

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 13:48 GMT
Police are investigating reports that a silver-haired man in a tracksuit exposed himself to a woman in a Sheffield street.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at around 5pm on Sunday, January 26, 2025 in the Endcliffe area of Sheffield.

Police have today (Monday, February 24, 2025) released details of the incident, along with an e-fit of a man ‘believed to be involved’.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "It is reported that a man exposed himself to a woman in Shore Lane before running down Fulwood Road."
| Google/SYP

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that a man exposed himself to a woman in Shore Lane before running down Fulwood Road.

“The incident is believed to have happened at 5pm.

“The suspect is described as a white man, in his late 40s to early 50s, with silver/ grey hair and approximately 5ft 8ins to 5ft 11ins tall. He was reportedly wearing a black tracksuit.

“Since the incident officers have been carrying out a range of enquiries and have now released an e-fit of a man believed to be involved.

“Do you know this man?”

If you can help, you can pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

You can access the force’s online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Please quote incident number 764 of January 26, 2025 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

