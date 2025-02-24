Sheffield Keeley: Mystery still surrounds death of TikTok personality 'exploited for likes'

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 09:50 BST
Police have now issued an update into the death of Sheffield TikTok personality Keeley Thornton, who was just 34-years-old when she passed away.

Sheffield reacted with shock to news of the death of Ms Thornton who was found unconscious on Arundel Gate and was taken to hospital where she was sadly pronounced dead on arrival on the evening of Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

Ms Thornton was well known on TikTok, where millions of people have viewed videos posted by others of her singing and dancing, often tagged as ‘Sheffield Keeley’.

Responding to requests for an update, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “A forensic post-mortem into the woman's death was inconclusive and we are now awaiting further toxicology and histology results.

“A 47-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance remains on police bail as enquiries continue.”

Following news of Ms Thornton’s death, a homelessness charity said she had been ‘exploited for likes’ by people who paid her money to perform, feeding her alcohol addiction.

Those who knew Ms Thornton have told how she had a ‘beautiful heart’ and was a ‘loveable character’ who will be ‘missed by a lot of people’.

Councillor Douglas Johnson, chair of Sheffield City Council’s Housing Committee, said: “This incident is a tragic one, and highlights the sometimes shocking life expectancy of people sleeping rough.

“Keeley was known to our staff and services and had been supported with her needs. They will have been personally saddened by this news. Our thoughts are with all those who knew her.

“We will continue to work with partners providing support to those that need it and continue to support all relevant organisations with their investigations into what happened.”

A fundraising appeal was launched to help Ms Thornton’s family in the days following her death.

A total of £3,275 of the £3,500 has been raised at the time of writing.

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/cotton-wool-keeley-Thornton.

