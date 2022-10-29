Following delays, the Container Park, at the top of Fargate, has finally opened and been warmly welcomed with optimism among the businesses who have already taken up units – and the scheme is already attracting interest from customers. Businesses to have currently taken up slots at the Container Park include eateries Get Wurst and Clapping Seoul, a Heist Brew Co mini-bar and Jam Artworks which sells cards, pictures and gifts with a Yorkshire theme – and others are set to follow in the two-storey complex.

Get Wurst customer Udit Thakre, of Sheffield, said: “I am very happy that there are businesses which are getting premises which are subsidised and in a really good location. "As far as the Park itself is concerned it should not have been here because it does not gel with the place. I am absolutely for all the businesses here getting business at subsidised rates.” Mr Urdit, who had just enjoyed lunch from Get Wurst, also praised the food.

The Container Park had been due to open in July and has suffered several postponed start dates with some criticism from residents concerned about the council’s use of funding and that it may have to relocate in the New Year with the £15m redevelopment of Fargate.

Pictured is visitor Bev Wilson who gave her positive views on Sheffield's new Container Park scheme with her grandchildren.

Haaris Jawed, of Firth Park, Sheffield, said: “I think it’s quite unique. It gives a ‘Grand Design’ look and brings out Sheffield.” When asked about a possible relocation, Mr Jawed added: “It will be quite wrong because it has been here for so long it will be like a body without a heart in some sense.”

Kitchen supervisor Nathan Reynolds, of takeaway eatery Get Wurst, said the Container Park provides small independent businesses a great opportunity and its flexibility means any relocation should not pose problems. And Ervin Soula, of Korean food eatery Clapping Seoul, said it had been quite a long wait to get started but he is happy and hopes they can stay at Fargate.

Shopper John Hatcher, of Handsworth, Sheffield, said he felt the Container Park is not ‘very good’ and added: “There is all these empty shops everywhere and there is something like this going to be up for a couple of months. I cannot see the point of it.” He added that even if the Container Park moved to The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, it will be moving to an area that is no longer thriving. Mr Hatcher added that even though there is to be redevelopment of Fargate, he feels that should have been done before the arrival of Meadowhall which affected the city centre.

However, Adam France, of the Heist Brew Co mini-bar has said its great to be part of the Container Park business community and Jo Maycock, of JAM Artworks, said she is really excited about meeting new customers. Bev Wilson, of Doncaster, who was in Sheffield to see Mamma Mia at The Lyceum, said it was good to see businesses being supported and she would definitely welcome something like the Contaner Park in her city. She added: “It’s good that it could move about because it’s not going to close, is it?”

Advertisement Hide Ad