Jail sentence & begging ban for abusive man who caused £2k of damage to Rotherham business he stole from
43-year-old Michael Parker has been jailed for a total of nine weeks and handed a two-year Criminal Behavioural Order (CBO), after stealing money from a local photo shop, and damaging the same shop’s property, causing an estimated £2,000 worth of damage.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Parker also used ‘abusive language towards a victim in January, threatening to use violence against them’.
Parker was subject to a Community Protection Notice, relating to persistent begging, but in February he broke the conditions, entering an area he was prohibited to go near.
Parker, 43, of Wharncliffe Hill, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (March 12, 2025), where he was handed his custodial sentence and CBO, with conditions including:
• Must not sit, sleep or loiter in an area accessible to members of the public with any item or article which would give another person the impression that you are either homeless or begging (such as cup, hat, quilt, sleeping bag, sign or animal) within the Borough of Rotherham
• Must not sit, perch or crouch on the floor/ pavement /doorway of any retail/commercial premises within the borough of Rotherham
• Must not ask members of the public to give you money
Speaking after Parker was jailed, Inspector John Crapper, from Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "I am delighted at the imposition of a criminal behaviour order in this case, and I know this will help prevent the incidence of this persistent behaviour in Rotherham.
"If anyone does see Parker breaking the conditions his CBO, please do report it to us but calling 101.
“We know that begging is something which visitors to the town centre and the businesses care deeply about, and so that is why we are dedicated to ensuring persistent offenders such as Parker, get apprehended for their behaviour."