Police were sent out to a Sheffield suburb today after receiving reports of a man ‘acting suspiciously’ and ‘searching through bins’.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We received a call at 11.14am (Tuesday, July 30, 2024) for reports of a man acting suspiciously on Cobden View Road in Crookes, Sheffield.

“It is believed the man was searching through bins within the gardens of residential properties.

Anyone wishing to contact South Yorkshire Police can call 101.