Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers are asking for help to trace the man pictured because they believe he may be able to help with their investigation into an electric bike crash in Sheffield that left a six-year-old boy injured.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at around 10pm on Saturday, June 15, 2024 on Lindsay Avenue, Parson Cross, involving an electric bicycle and a six-year-old boy.

Issuing an image appeal today (Tuesday, July 30, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is believed that a man, riding an electric bike collided with the boy causing injuries that required hospital treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are now keen to speak to the man in the image in connection to the incident and urge anyone with information to come forward and speak to them | Mix

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is then alleged that the man failed to stop and assist the family and fled the scene in the company of another man.

“Officers are now keen to speak to the man in the image in connection to the incident and urge anyone with information to come forward and speak to them.”

“Do you recognise him?”

Police described the boy’s injuries as ‘life-threatening or life-altering’ in a previous appeal, but have omitted that description in their most recent update.