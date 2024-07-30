Lindsay Avenue, Parson Cross: Image released in probe into electric bike crash that left boy, 6, injured
The incident is alleged to have taken place at around 10pm on Saturday, June 15, 2024 on Lindsay Avenue, Parson Cross, involving an electric bicycle and a six-year-old boy.
Issuing an image appeal today (Tuesday, July 30, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is believed that a man, riding an electric bike collided with the boy causing injuries that required hospital treatment.
“It is then alleged that the man failed to stop and assist the family and fled the scene in the company of another man.
“Officers are now keen to speak to the man in the image in connection to the incident and urge anyone with information to come forward and speak to them.”
“Do you recognise him?”
Police described the boy’s injuries as ‘life-threatening or life-altering’ in a previous appeal, but have omitted that description in their most recent update.
If you believe you can help, please get in touch with South Yorkshire Police quoting incident number 1070 of June 15, 2024.