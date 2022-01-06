Shocking video captures man with angle grinder attempting to steal motorbike in Sheffield
A video captured the moment a man with an angle grinder attempted to steal a motorbike from a retail park in Sheffield.
The video was shot at Drakehouse Retail Park, Beighton, on the afternoon of December 30.
Read More
A man saw two people attempting to steal his motorbike from outside KFC at around 1.50pm.
Once he confronted the pair, he was threatened with an angle grinder.
The man was not injured but his bike was damaged in the incident.
The crooks made off on a white moped afterwards and have not yet been tracked down.
Police have since released footage of the pair leaving in the hope that they will be recognised and traced by officers.
It shows both of them with their faces covered and clad in dark clothing.
Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.