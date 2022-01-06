The video was shot at Drakehouse Retail Park, Beighton, on the afternoon of December 30.

A man saw two people attempting to steal his motorbike from outside KFC at around 1.50pm.

A man with an angle grinder attempted to steal a motorbike at Drakehouse Retail Park, Sheffield

Once he confronted the pair, he was threatened with an angle grinder.

The man was not injured but his bike was damaged in the incident.

The crooks made off on a white moped afterwards and have not yet been tracked down.

Police have since released footage of the pair leaving in the hope that they will be recognised and traced by officers.

It shows both of them with their faces covered and clad in dark clothing.