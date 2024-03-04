Shirecliffe stabbing: Sheffield teenager taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries
South Yorkshire Police is investigating a stabbing in Sheffield, in which a teenage boy has suffered serious injuries.
The force were called to reports of a stabbing at a property on Shirecliffe Road, in the Shirecliffe area of the city at 6.18am this morning, Monday March 4.
The boy, aged 17, was taken to hospital by the ambulance service with “serious, but not life-threatening or life-altering injuries", a force spokesperson said.
Part of Shirecliffe Road is currently cordoned off between Longley Avenue West and Musgrave Road while officers complete their work.
The road remains closed off as of 12.30pm.
A spokesperson added: “No arrests have currently been made in connection and enquiries remain ongoing.”