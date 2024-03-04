News you can trust since 1887
Watch: Video shows police at the scene of Shirecliffe ‘stabbing’ where teenager, 17, was seriously injured

Police officers are currently at the scene and traffic on Shirecliffe Road in Sheffield is affected.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 4th Mar 2024, 15:00 GMT
Officers are manning a cordon in the Shirecliffe area of Sheffield today after a 17-year-old was rushed to hospital with "serious" injuries.

South Yorkshire Police was called to reports of a stabbing at a property on Shirecliffe Road at 6.18am this morning (Monday March 4). The ambulance service also attended.

A cordon is in place on Shirecliffe Road in Sheffield. Photo: Ollie PottsA cordon is in place on Shirecliffe Road in Sheffield. Photo: Ollie Potts
The boy’s injuries are "not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering", a force spokesperson said. No arrests have yet been made.

Video captured by Ollie Potts has shown the cordon which has closed off Shirecliffe Road between Longley Avenue West and Musgrave Road while the investigation continues.

