Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers are manning a cordon in the Shirecliffe area of Sheffield today after a 17-year-old was rushed to hospital with "serious" injuries.

South Yorkshire Police was called to reports of a stabbing at a property on Shirecliffe Road at 6.18am this morning (Monday March 4). The ambulance service also attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cordon is in place on Shirecliffe Road in Sheffield. Photo: Ollie Potts

The boy’s injuries are "not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering", a force spokesperson said. No arrests have yet been made.