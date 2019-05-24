Sheffield woman to be sentenced today over death of husband

A Sheffield pensioner who stabbed her husband to death is to be sentenced today.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 24 May, 2019, 07:40

Marjorie Grayson, aged 83, is to be sentenced for manslaughter after she stabbed her 85-year-old husband, Alan, in their home in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, last September.

Read More

Read More
Passers-by battle to save life of homeless man involved in collision with tram in Sheffield city centre
Emergency services were called to Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, after Alan Grayson was stabbed to death

She admitted the offence during a hearing in March and the case was adjourned until today for psychiatric reports to be carried out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

COURT: Teen accused of raping woman in broad daylight on Sheffield street is remanded into custody

Mrs Grayson, who suffers from dementia, admitted the charge on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

APPEAL: Biker with crowbar hunted by police after attack in Rotherham

Mr Justice Nicklin, who is presiding over the case, has previously said that he is considering alternatives to prison for the city pensioner.