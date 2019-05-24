Sheffield woman to be sentenced today over death of husband
A Sheffield pensioner who stabbed her husband to death is to be sentenced today.
Marjorie Grayson, aged 83, is to be sentenced for manslaughter after she stabbed her 85-year-old husband, Alan, in their home in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, last September.
She admitted the offence during a hearing in March and the case was adjourned until today for psychiatric reports to be carried out.
Mrs Grayson, who suffers from dementia, admitted the charge on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Mr Justice Nicklin, who is presiding over the case, has previously said that he is considering alternatives to prison for the city pensioner.