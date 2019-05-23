Biker with crowbar hunted by police after attack in Rotherham
A biker is wanted by South Yorkshire Police after he used a crowbar to damage a car after confronting a motorist on a Rotherham road.
South Yorkshire Police said the biker struck on Reservoir Road, Ulley, at 1.30am on Friday, May 10.
A 20-year-old man and his friend were parked in a car at the side of the road when they were approached by two men on a motorbike.
The rider got off the bike and ordered the car driver to ‘get out’ before smashing the windows with a crowbar.
The motorist, who was unharmed, drove off and was followed by the motorbike for a short distance.
The biker was white, in his 20s and had a wide nose and a deep voice.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, quoting incident 14/73977/19.