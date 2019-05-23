Biker with crowbar hunted by police after attack in Rotherham

A biker is wanted by South Yorkshire Police after he used a crowbar to damage a car after confronting a motorist on a Rotherham road.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 23 May, 2019, 14:12

South Yorkshire Police said the biker struck on Reservoir Road, Ulley, at 1.30am on Friday, May 10.

COURT: Sheffield United bankers sought explanation over Bin Laden money link, court hears

Reservoir Road

A 20-year-old man and his friend were parked in a car at the side of the road when they were approached by two men on a motorbike.

Read More

Read More
CSI officers called in after man is seriously injured in Sheffield tram collision

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The rider got off the bike and ordered the car driver to ‘get out’ before smashing the windows with a crowbar.

APPEAL: Vandal hunted for daubing graffiti across Sheffield estate

The motorist, who was unharmed, drove off and was followed by the motorbike for a short distance.

The biker was white, in his 20s and had a wide nose and a deep voice.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, quoting incident 14/73977/19.