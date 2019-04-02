Man wanted over alleged child sex offences arrested in Sheffield

A man who was wanted over alleged child sex offences has been arrested by police in Sheffield.

Police said the 33-year-old had failed to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court over alleged offences involving sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15.

Officers in Broomhall worked with Northumbria Police to make the arrest this morning.

The Sheffield Central & North West neighbourhood policing team said: “He is currently in custody in Sheffield and will be put before the court as soon as possible.”