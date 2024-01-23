Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 27-year-old woman has been charged following a series of alleged burglaries, theft and fraud incidents in Sheffield.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said is reported that between November 2023 and early January 2024, 'members of the public in Sheffield city centre were approached by a woman who appeared to be in distress'.

The spokesperson continued: "The victims handed over money, on the understanding they would get it back, however, the money was never returned.

"On three other occasions, it is reported that money was taken from the properties of those trying to help without their knowledge."

Fahima Ishmail, of Wulfric Place in Sheffield, has been charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of theft from person and 10 counts of fraud by false representation in connection with the incidents.

Ms Ishmail was charged on Saturday, January 20, 2024 and appeared at court the same day. She has been remanded in custody and will further appear at court again on February 16, 2024.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone else who may have been targeted in this way.

You can pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal, which you can access here.

The force can also be contacted by calling 101.