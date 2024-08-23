Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds derby: Top cop reveals how force will approach policing tonight's clash

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 13:27 BST
As Sheffield Wednesday prepares to play Leeds United tonight, this is how South Yorkshire Police plan to approach the clash between the two rivals.

While the historic Steel City derbies understandably tend to attract a lot of attention, both Sheffield teams’ clashes against Leeds United can also be fraught with tension and explosive rivalry.

The stage is set for such a match, with the Owls set to play Leeds at Hillsborough at 8pm tonight (Friday, August 23, 2024).

While the historic Steel City derbies understandably tend to attract a lot of attention, both teams’ clashes against Leeds United can also be fraught with tension and explosive rivalry | Getty

Sheffield’s District Commander, Chief Superintendent Jamie Henderson says policing derbies always presents a ‘challenge’ for the force.

 “They do pose some significant challenges to policing. We will undoubtedly have to put lots more resources on,” Chf Supt Henderson told The Star last month.

“Tensions will be high but we hope that people just treat it as a football match and not anything more than that.”

He added: “It's about working with the clubs, working with the individuals, working with the football officers to identify that intelligence, working with the local licensees.

“Hopefully we will not will not see any of these issues that we had in years gone by on previous derby days, where we've had violence and disorder.

“So, it's about making sure we've got the right presence to prevent that at the beginning.”

Chf Supt Henderson said he ‘very much suspects’ South Yorkshire Police will be using colleagues from other police forces to support them during the derbies.

“There's lots of local rivalry within the Yorkshire area, so they’re the key days for us in the city within the football calendar,” added Chf Supt Henderson.

Steel City derby dates in the 2024/25 season:

Saturday, November 9, 2024: Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday

Saturday, March 15, 2024: Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United

Leeds derby dates in the 2024/25 season:

- Friday, August 23, 2024: Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United

- Saturday, February 22, 2025: Sheffield United v Leeds United

