Sheffield vape shop shut down after police raid
Officers executed a search warrant at Prince of Vapez on Prince of Wales Road, Manor, acting on local intelligence and in coordination with Trading Standards.
During the raid, they seized suspected THC bottles and gummies, alongside evidence suggesting the substances were being produced in the store.
THC is a compound found in cannabis plants responsible for the drug’s psychoactive effects.
Police recovered:
- More than 800 THC vapes
- 120 syringes containing THC liquid
- 50 packets of edible THC gummies
- 40 chocolate bars containing THC
- 524 illegal vapes
- Large amounts of cash
Further searches at addresses linked to the shop also uncovered cannabis, additional cash and further evidence of drug supply.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug and possessing a Class B or C drug.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug, possession with intent to supply a drug other than Class A, money laundering, and possession of an offensive weapon.
Both men have been released on police bail pending further investigations.
Inspector Katie Hammond, of the South East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “THC can be an extremely harmful substance if it falls into the wrong hands, and the search warrant carried out at this store has gone some way to making our communities safer.”
She added that a three-month closure order has been secured, preventing anyone from entering the store.
"Proactive policing like this relies on information from the public,” the officer said.
“If you suspect illegal activity, report it to the police online, by calling 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.”