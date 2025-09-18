A Sheffield community is once again demanding urgent safety measures, claiming there have been three more crashes reported on a “race track” road in the past six weeks.

In August, The Star reported that residents feared it was only a matter of time before there is a fatal crash on Darnall Road, where drivers have been clocked at up to 105mph in a 30mph zone.

Locals branded the road “a race track” and raised concerns about drug use by motorists, reckless overtaking and the dangers faced by children at nearby schools.

Taxi driver Ali Shah, who lives on the road, has been leading calls for Sheffield City Council and South Yorkshire Police to take action.

He has now set up a petition calling for speed cameras, CCTV and traffic-calming measures, which can be found here.

Mr Shah said the latest collisions show just how urgent the issue has become.

“Only when there is a fatality will people come out – and by then it will be too late,” he warned.

He added that many of those responsible for irresponsible, reckless and dangerous driving are local and that residents have a responsibility to step up.

“The local community should be ashamed for not signing the petition. We all see them speeding, yet we ignore it,” he said.

Speaking of the area’s reputation, he added: “Darnall has now become a laughing stock for the rest of Sheffield.”

He urged police to crack down with heavy fines and bans for offenders.

He also called on councillors to stop stalling.

“How much more do they need to see?” he asked.

“It’s only a matter of time until someone is killed on this road.”

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the following three incidents have been reported on the road since August:

September 8, 10.14pm: A blue Skoda Octavia and a black Range Rover Vogue were involved in a collision. No injuries were reported.

September 6, 8.08pm: An Audi A5 and a Renault Clio were involved in a collision. No injuries were reported and no police attendance was required.

August 8, 9.51pm: A blue Volkswagen Golf Life collided with street furniture. The road was briefly closed while the vehicle was recovered. No injuries were reported.