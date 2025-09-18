Travellers remain on two sites in Sheffield - including at the city’s biggest entertainment venue.

Caravans and vehicles are still parked on the car park at the Utilita Arena today (Thursday, September 18) despite the venue serving a ‘notice to move along’ yesterday.

New photos show caravans, cars, a Transit van, a pick-up and a flat-bed truck in front of the iconic building, which is sponsored by energy company Utilita.

The Arena’s website states it has 1,000 spaces but overnight parking is not allowed.

The next event is a Steelers’ ice hockey match on Sunday, followed by Busted vs McFly on September 26, Deacon Blue on September 29, Simply Red on September 30 and Katy Perry on October 10.

Travellers at the Utilita Arena Sheffield. | nw

A table and chairs can be seen next to a caravan, as well as a can of fuel, two large pressured gas bottles and a small diesel generator.

Travellers on Sheffield Arena car park which has 1,000 spaces. | nw

Meanwhile a camp on Wincobank Common has been in place for 13 days despite city council officials conducting negotiations.

Locals have expressed dismay at rubbish and an area apparently being used as a toilet.

Councillor Mark Rusling, for Shiregreen and Brightside, said there was a disgraceful amount of waste and asked for actions - including better security - “to make sure that this does not happen again.”