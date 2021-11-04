Over recent months, anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and vandalism have increased on the line running through Ecclesfield.

Officers from British Transport Police have dealt with a range of incidents from trespassing and stone throwing to more serious incidents where trains have hit large objects, including shopping trolleys, fence panels and ladders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police patrols have been stepped up in Ecclesfield following a spate of incidents of vandalism and criminal damage

In a bid to deter those responsible, officers have visited schools in the Ecclesfield area to deliver a stern message to youngsters and to warn them of the dangers of trespassing on the railway.

Increased patrols are taking place in the area, with officers in plain clothes also involved to try to identify the culprits.

PC Darren Martin said: “Incidents of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage are a major concern. Placing items on the line and stone throwing are not trivial matters – someone could be seriously hurt and even cause a derailment apart from the disruption to journeys for hundreds of passengers.

“The safety of passengers and rail staff is our priority which is why we are increasing resources in the area and anyone who is caught carrying out criminal damage will be brought before the courts.”

PC Martin added: “The railway is not a playground – it is strictly out of bounds. I urge parents to check where their teenagers are and remind them of the dangers of hanging around near railway lines."