CCTV image released after assault at railway station in Sheffield
British Transport Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault at Meadowhall railway station.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 10:17 pm
At around 5.45 pm on Saturday, September 11, the victim got off a train at Meadowhall railway station and was confronted by another man.
The man punched him in the head and knocked him to the ground, causing cuts and bruising to his face.
Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information that could help their investigation.
If you recognise him or have any information, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 488 of 11/09/21.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.