CCTV image released after assault at railway station in Sheffield

At around 5.45 pm on Saturday, September 11, the victim got off a train at Meadowhall railway station and was confronted by another man.

The man punched him in the head and knocked him to the ground, causing cuts and bruising to his face.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information that could help their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 488 of 11/09/21.