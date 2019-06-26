Sheffield van owner appeals for information after break-in

A Sheffield van owner has issued an appeal for information after his vehicle was damaged during a break-in.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 13:51
A van was broken into in Windmill Lane, Firth Park

A side panel on the van was peeled back overnight on Sunday into Monday.

This van was broken into in Firth Park, Sheffield

But the thief or gang resposponsible left empty-handed because nothing was stored in the van.

Anyone with information about the incident in Windmill Lane, Firth Park, should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.