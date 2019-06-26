Man stabbed in Sheffield street discharged from hospital
A man stabbed in a street attack in Sheffield has been discharged from hospital.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 12:15
The 31-year-old was attacked in Harwell Road, Abbeydale, at around 9.15pm on Friday, June 21.
South Yorkshire Police said he is believed to have been approached by three men who assaulted and stabbed him.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 931 of June 21.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.